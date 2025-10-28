Next Article
Delhi bans entry of older diesel trucks from outside
India
Delhi is getting serious about air pollution—starting November 1, 2025, most commercial goods vehicles that don't meet the cleaner BS-VI emission standards won't be allowed into the city.
The rule targets diesel trucks registered outside Delhi (unless they run on CNG, LNG, or electricity).
If you're driving a BS-IV vehicle from outside Delhi, you get a grace period until October 31, 2026 to upgrade.

This move is all about cleaning up Delhi's winter air by keeping older, more polluting trucks out.
Authorities will monitor entry points closely and hand out penalties for rule-breakers—which means transporters will need to modernize their fleets or find new routes.
It's a big step for anyone who cares about breathing easier in the capital.