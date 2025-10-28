Zoho's Sridhar Vembu links rise in autism to childhood vaccines

Sridhar Vembu , the founder of Zoho Corporation , has sparked a debate after linking the rise in autism cases to childhood vaccinations. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vembu said that "way too many vaccines" are being given to infants and urged parents to consider a report by the McCullough Foundation. The report claims vaccines are the "most significant preventable driver of autism."

Report findings McCullough Foundation report claims vaccines linked to autism The McCullough Foundation report, authored by cardiologist Peter McCullough and Andrew Wakefield claims early and combined vaccinations are higher risk factors than genetics or pollution. It states that 79% of vaccine-related studies show results "consistent with an autism link." The researchers claimed unvaccinated children have a lower risk of developing autism. Notably, Wakefield is the same researcher who in a 1998 study falsely linked the MMR vaccine to autism.

Public response Online reactions to Vembu's post Vembu's comments have sparked an online debate, with some supporting his views and others opposing them. One user pointed out that vaccines have significantly reduced child mortality in India since 1990. Another questioned why older generations don't show similar autism rates if vaccines are the cause. Former IAS officer Dr. PV Ramesh called Vembu's post "devastatingly reckless" and a "threat to public health."

Continued controversy Medical community refutes vaccine-autism link Despite the backlash, Vembu stood by his comments and refused to delete his post. He argued that questioning established institutions like the FDA and CDC isn't "anti-science." However, India's medical community along with global health bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to refute these claims. They maintain that extensive research has found no causal link between vaccination and autism.