Bird flu can survive in cheese for 4 months: Study
A 2024 Cornell study found that the H5N1 bird flu virus can stay infectious in raw milk cheeses for up to 120 days—double the FDA's minimum aging rule of 60 days.
With more bird flu showing up in dairy cattle lately, this has sparked some real food safety concerns.
Virus' survival depended on cheese type
The virus survived in less acidic cheeses like camembert (pH 5.8-6.6), but couldn't handle tangier options like feta (pH ~4.6).
So, what's inside your cheese actually makes a difference.
Experts recommend testing milk before cheesemaking
Experts say testing milk before making cheese or using gentle heat treatments (thermization) can help kill the virus without losing that raw-milk flavor.
These steps matter now more than ever with recent outbreaks on dairy farms.