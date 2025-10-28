Next Article
Jharkhand: Tribal girl (9) killed by Naxalite's IED blast
India
On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, a nine-year-old tribal girl named Siriya Herenj lost her life after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded while she was gathering leaves with other villagers in Jharkhand's Saranda forest.
The device, allegedly planted by Naxalites, exploded and killed her—a heartbreaking reminder of the risks faced by those living near conflict zones.
Locals scared to enter forest for daily work
Authorities say the IEDs were likely meant for security patrols, as the blast site is just 3km from a CRPF camp.
Now, locals are scared to enter the forest for daily work.
In response, security forces have ramped up anti-Naxal operations in the area, aiming to protect villagers and wildlife from further harm.