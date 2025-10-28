Tipu Sultan's palace defaced; 'Lawrence Bishnoi' carved on monument

The historic Tipu Sultan Summer Palace in Nandigiridhama, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka , was vandalized by unidentified miscreants. The vandals carved the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into the walls of the centuries-old monument. Strangely, the incident went unnoticed for several days despite being under the watch of tourism, horticulture, and district police departments.

Security lapse CCTV cameras were not functional The site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and has CCTV cameras installed. However, none of them were functional at the time of the incident. This security lapse has raised concerns about how someone could scale the two-story building and deface it without being noticed. The palace is a restricted zone, but this incident shows that some people reached its terrace undetected.

Public outrage Vandalism has been condemned by locals The vandalism has been condemned by locals and heritage lovers who called it a shameful attack on India's cultural history, the Financial Express reported. Many visitors have demanded that authorities catch and punish those responsible for this act. The Archeological Survey of India is expected to inspect the damage, and an inquiry has been launched into the case.