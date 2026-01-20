Delhi-Bhilwara sleeper bus overturns in Gurugram, 16 injured
A sleeper bus from Delhi to Bhilwara overturned near Bhankdoji village in Gurugram after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
Sixteen passengers were hurt—some seriously—while most were sleeping.
Locals and police responded quickly, helping people out and getting them to nearby hospitals.
What you need to know
Two passengers from Delhi, Sachin and Prithvi, suffered serious injuries and are being treated in Delhi. Others had minor injuries and are recovering locally.
Police say driver fatigue was the main cause, with CCTV footage now under review as part of their investigation.
Why this matters
This isn't an isolated incident—there have been other accidents on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway recently.
It's a reminder of how important road safety is for everyone traveling these busy routes.