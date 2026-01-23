Delhi: BMW driver faces homicide charge after fatal crash and hospital delay

What happened next—and why the delay matters

Police say Makkad was driving at double the speed limit when the crash happened.

Afterward, an ambulance with a driver and paramedic arrived within minutes, but the injured were taken in a van driven by a Good Samaritan nearly 20km to a farther hospital—a detour that took over 20 minutes; Makkad accompanied them.

A postmortem, cited in the chargesheet, indicated Singh survived for at least 15 minutes, and the chargesheet alleges he could have been saved with quicker medical care.

On January 22, 2026, Makkad was officially summoned to court on charges including culpable homicide, rash driving, endangering life, and tampering with evidence.

Investigations into possible medical record tampering are still ongoing.