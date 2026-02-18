Delhi boy filmed crash that killed biker, family allege 'reels'
A 17-year-old in Dwarka, Delhi, has been charged with causing death by negligence after his SUV hit and killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra.
Footage was believed to have been filmed from the passenger seat by the teenager's sister, and the family alleged the occupants were making "reels" for social media, while the SUV drove recklessly, crashing head-on into Sahil's bike and then a parked taxi.
Sahil died on the spot; the taxi driver was also hurt.
Boy out on bail; video key evidence
Sahil's mother said her son was just heading to work when the teen, speeding in the wrong lane to show off stunts, crashed into him.
Police have booked the boy under multiple sections for rash driving and endangering life.
An autopsy confirmed Sahil died from severe head injuries and internal trauma.
The teen was sent to an observation home but got interim bail so he could take his Class 10 board exams.
Video from inside the SUV is now key evidence in the case.