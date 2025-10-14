Next Article
Delhi: Bus drags bike for 100m, leaves child with broken tooth
India
A DTC bus in east Delhi crashed into a bike, an e-rickshaw, and a school van on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people injured and an eight-year-old student who lost a tooth.
The accident happened around 12:20pm while the bus was heading from Karkardooma Court to Vishwas Nagar's 60 Feet Road.
Bus driver fled the scene
CCTV footage shows the bus dragging the bike before hitting the other vehicles.
The injured—two men from the bike and the e-rickshaw driver—were treated for minor injuries at Hedgewar Hospital.
The bus driver initially fled but was later caught by police.
Locals are now calling for better speed checks and better traffic management to keep their streets safer.