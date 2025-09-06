Next Article
Delhi camps lack toilets, clean water; residents wade through water
Floodwaters may be receding in Delhi, but things are still tough for people living in relief camps near Vijay Ghat.
With no toilets and a shortage of clean water, families have to wade through stagnant water just to manage daily basics.
The risk of diseases like dengue and malaria is growing, even as the city tries to warn people about mosquito breeding.
Urgent need for medical help
Camp residents say they're living in fear, especially at night, with nowhere safe or sanitary to go.
Doctors warn that illnesses like cholera and typhoid could spread quickly without better hygiene.
NGOs on the ground report many requests for fever, cold, and sanitary napkins. The situation really highlights how urgently these camps need proper sanitation and medical help right now.