Delhi camps lack toilets, clean water; residents wade through water India Sep 06, 2025

Floodwaters may be receding in Delhi, but things are still tough for people living in relief camps near Vijay Ghat.

With no toilets and a shortage of clean water, families have to wade through stagnant water just to manage daily basics.

The risk of diseases like dengue and malaria is growing, even as the city tries to warn people about mosquito breeding.