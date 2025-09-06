Hyderabad readies for Ganesh immersions; 3,183 cops deployed
Hyderabad is getting ready for the huge Ganesh idol immersions on September 6 and 7, with more than a million people expected to join in.
To keep things running smoothly, the city has rolled out 3,183 police personnel, including traffic police and outside forces, to manage an 18-km main procession from Balapur to Hussainsagar and 24 side routes.
Riot control teams are also set up at key locations like Tank Bund and the Secretariat.
Traffic restrictions expected during immersion
Forty high-rise cameras will keep watch over busy spots like Tank Bund and Liberty, all linked to a real-time command center for quick responses.
The famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol gets its own team of 80 officers along a special route.
For eco-friendly celebrations, baby ponds and rubber tanks are ready at places like Sanjeevaiah Park.
Expect traffic restrictions—buses will be rerouted and heavy vehicles kept out of the city—so if you're heading to the airport, stick to the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road for a smoother ride.