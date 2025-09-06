Hyderabad readies for Ganesh immersions; 3,183 cops deployed

Traffic restrictions expected during immersion

Forty high-rise cameras will keep watch over busy spots like Tank Bund and Liberty, all linked to a real-time command center for quick responses.

The famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol gets its own team of 80 officers along a special route.

For eco-friendly celebrations, baby ponds and rubber tanks are ready at places like Sanjeevaiah Park.

Expect traffic restrictions—buses will be rerouted and heavy vehicles kept out of the city—so if you're heading to the airport, stick to the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road for a smoother ride.