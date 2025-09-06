Next Article
Delhi floods: Relief camp residents battling skin, respiratory infections
Floods in Delhi have forced hundreds—especially kids and older folks—into relief camps, where many are now dealing with fevers, rashes, and infections from dirty water.
At the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya camp near Kashmiri Gate, about 322 people were relocated after their previous camp flooded, making health concerns a daily reality.
Kids struggling with fevers
The Sarvodaya Vidyalaya camp is providing check-ups, medicines, and ambulance support. Three medical staff treat issues like skin irritation and athlete's foot until 3pm each day.
Residents like Pooja say kids are struggling with fevers.
While no major outbreaks have happened yet, officials are warning everyone to avoid the Yamuna River for now as waters slowly go down.