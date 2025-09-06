Tamil Nadu ports to get ₹93,715cr upgrade under 'SagarMala' program
Big news for Tamil Nadu's coast: the government has cumulatively allocated over ₹93,715 crore over the past 11 years to upgrade Chennai, Kamarajar, and VOC ports under the 'SagarMala' program.
This investment is projected to increase their cargo capacity—from 167 million tons to 338 million tons a year.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared the update on Friday while launching new projects at VOC Port, including a green hydrogen plant.
VOC Port has already slashed ship turnaround times from 94 hours to just 46 thanks to new infrastructure.
It's also stepping into the future by producing green hydrogen—could possibly attract over ₹41,000 crore in investments and turn the port into a renewable energy hub.
There's also a plan with the state government for a new shipbuilding yard here.
All these moves are part of India's bigger vision: becoming a global maritime leader by 2030 through smart investments and skill-building for port workers.