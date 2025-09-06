20 men die in Andhra village; health emergency declared India Sep 06, 2025

Turakapalem village in Andhra Pradesh is under a health emergency after 20 people, mostly older men with existing health issues, died from a mysterious illness over the last two months.

Officials suspect Melioidosis, a serious bacterial infection, based on preliminary lab reports that have confirmed two cases among villagers.

The government has sent medical teams to figure out what's happening and keep things under control.