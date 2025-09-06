20 men die in Andhra village; health emergency declared
Turakapalem village in Andhra Pradesh is under a health emergency after 20 people, mostly older men with existing health issues, died from a mysterious illness over the last two months.
Officials suspect Melioidosis, a serious bacterial infection, based on preliminary lab reports that have confirmed two cases among villagers.
The government has sent medical teams to figure out what's happening and keep things under control.
Health check-ups for all villagers underway
All 2,500 villagers are getting full health checks—especially for kidney function, blood pressure, and blood sugar—since those with conditions like diabetes seem most at risk.
Chief Minister Naidu is making safe drinking water a top priority and says they'll bring in experts from AIIMS or even abroad if needed to protect everyone's health.