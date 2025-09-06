Next Article
Punjab floods: No new deaths reported in last day
Punjab has been hit hard by floods since August 1, with 43 lives lost across 14 districts.
The good news is that rainfall has eased up and, as of Friday, no new deaths have been reported in the last day—offering a bit of hope for everyone affected.
Relief camps sheltering thousands
More than 21,000 people have been evacuated so far, and nearly 200 relief camps are sheltering thousands—including seniors who need extra care.
Central teams are on the ground assessing damage and working with local groups to help out.
Restoration work is already underway at places like the historic Lakshmi Narayan temple in Nangal, showing how communities are coming together to recover.