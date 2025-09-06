Woman denied maintenance after divorce in adultery case India Sep 06, 2025

A Delhi family court has turned down a divorced woman's request for financial support from her ex-husband, pointing to her adultery as the reason.

The decision follows Section 125(4) of the CrPC, which says a wife living in adultery can't claim maintenance.

The couple were granted a divorce in May after a DNA test showed the husband wasn't the biological father of one child, which was relied upon by the court as evidence of adultery.