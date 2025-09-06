Woman denied maintenance after divorce in adultery case
A Delhi family court has turned down a divorced woman's request for financial support from her ex-husband, pointing to her adultery as the reason.
The decision follows Section 125(4) of the CrPC, which says a wife living in adultery can't claim maintenance.
The couple were granted a divorce in May after a DNA test showed the husband wasn't the biological father of one child, which was relied upon by the court as evidence of adultery.
Court noted woman now lives with another man
Judge Namrita Aggarwal, ruling on August 20, also considered that the woman had spent nearly four years in jail before being acquitted of her mother-in-law's murder.
The court noted she now lives with another man and earns from multiple properties, while her ex-husband continues to pay for their children's needs.
These facts led the court to reject her maintenance plea under CrPC rules.