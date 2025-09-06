Next Article
Uttarakhand's record-breaking rainfall: Central team to assess damage
Uttarakhand just had its rainiest monsoon in years, with 574mm of rainfall causing serious damage across several districts.
Now, a seven-member central team is heading there on September 8 to see the impact up close, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Nainital.
Team will start the assessment process
This visit kicks off the official assessment process to figure out what's needed for recovery and rebuilding.
The state's disaster management secretary shared that they'll propose support for people whose lives and jobs were hit hardest.
Uttarakhand has already asked the central government for ₹5,702 crore in relief funds to help with urgent needs and make infrastructure stronger for the future.