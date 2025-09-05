Next Article
Karnataka's caste survey to begin on September 22
Karnataka is gearing up for a massive socio-economic caste survey for 15 days from September 22, 2025.
The project aims to cover nearly seven crore people and around 1,800 castes—making it one of the largest surveys of its kind since the last one in 2015.
Tech and inclusivity in focus for this survey
This isn't just about numbers. The updated data will shape key decisions on reservations, welfare schemes, and political representation for years to come—especially with OBCs making up almost 70% of Karnataka's population.
With new tech like geo-tagging and mobile apps, officials hope for more accurate results this time.
Plus, there's a push to include smaller castes that were missed before, so everyone gets counted and heard in future policies and budgets.