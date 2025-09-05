Karnataka's caste survey to begin on September 22

Tech and inclusivity in focus for this survey

This isn't just about numbers. The updated data will shape key decisions on reservations, welfare schemes, and political representation for years to come—especially with OBCs making up almost 70% of Karnataka's population.

With new tech like geo-tagging and mobile apps, officials hope for more accurate results this time.

Plus, there's a push to include smaller castes that were missed before, so everyone gets counted and heard in future policies and budgets.