Delhi census houselisting faces migrant and landlord resistance over privacy
Delhi's census houselisting phase is running into trouble, with some residents, especially migrants, people in unauthorized colonies, and landlords of multi-tenant buildings, not wanting to take part.
Even though more than 80% of the house-listing phase is done, there's a lot of hesitation because folks are worried their personal information could be misused or lead to penalties.
Officials stress that the Census Act actually keeps all personal data confidential and only uses it in bulk for things like policy-making.
Delhi officials use outreach amid resistance
Resistance is being reported in several parts of Delhi, including Northeast and East Delhi, where some landlords are listing whole buildings as one household to avoid sharing tenant details.
Migrants are also holding back out of fear they'll lose state-based records.
To help clear things up, authorities are using street plays and community talks to build trust, plus bringing in civil defense volunteers when needed.
With the deadline set for June 14, officials say getting everyone counted is crucial for better government programs and support down the line.