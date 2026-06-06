Delhi census houselisting faces migrant and landlord resistance over privacy India Jun 06, 2026

Delhi's census houselisting phase is running into trouble, with some residents, especially migrants, people in unauthorized colonies, and landlords of multi-tenant buildings, not wanting to take part.

Even though more than 80% of the house-listing phase is done, there's a lot of hesitation because folks are worried their personal information could be misused or lead to penalties.

Officials stress that the Census Act actually keeps all personal data confidential and only uses it in bulk for things like policy-making.