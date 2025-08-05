Next Article
Delhi: Constable injured in raid on bootlegger
A Delhi Police constable was seriously injured on Monday evening while raiding the home of a known bootlegger in Gautampuri, southeast Delhi.
The team, led by Inspector Rajinder Singh Dagar, caught Kailash (63) openly selling illegal liquor.
When police tried to intervene, Kailash, his wife Seeta, an associate named Sameer, a 17-year-old juvenile, and others attacked them with lathis and bricks.
Case has been filed for assaulting an officer
Constable Satbir was knocked unconscious from head and body injuries and rushed to Apollo Hospital. After the attack, more police arrived to control the situation.
Kailash, Seeta, Sameer and the juvenile were arrested at the scene; others managed to escape in the chaos.
A case has been filed for assaulting an officer and selling illicit liquor.