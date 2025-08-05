India kicks off White Revolution 2.0 India Aug 05, 2025

India just kicked off White Revolution 2.0, with a big goal: boost milk procurement by 50% over the next five years.

Announced by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, this push is all about building two lakh new cooperative societies (with over 35,000 already up and running) and giving a major upgrade to existing Dairy Cooperative Societies—hoping to make rural communities stronger and help more people earn a better living.