India kicks off White Revolution 2.0
India just kicked off White Revolution 2.0, with a big goal: boost milk procurement by 50% over the next five years.
Announced by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, this push is all about building two lakh new cooperative societies (with over 35,000 already up and running) and giving a major upgrade to existing Dairy Cooperative Societies—hoping to make rural communities stronger and help more people earn a better living.
Biogas plants at dairy co-ops
The National Dairy Development Board is teaming up with Milk Unions in 15 states to set up biogas plants at dairy co-ops, aiming for greener and more efficient operations.
Plus, there's a new National Cooperative Policy-2025, and Tribhuvan Sahkari University is established to spread cooperative education.
All these moves are meant to power up rural self-reliance and create more opportunities for young people across the country.