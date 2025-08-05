Next Article
Vijayawada-Coimbatore sleeper bus overturns in Tamil Nadu, 15 injured
Early Tuesday morning, a sleeper bus carrying 28 people from Vijayawada to Coimbatore flipped over near Minnal village on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Tamil Nadu.
The accident happened around 3:30am when the driver, S Vijay, lost control after missing a sand mound left by road construction—plus, overnight rain had made the road extra slippery.
Driver missing after crash
Over 15 passengers, including eight women, were hurt and quickly taken to Government Taluk Hospital by passing motorists.
Police have registered a case and are investigating what went wrong. Meanwhile, special teams are searching for the driver, who reportedly disappeared after the crash.
Traffic was blocked for over two hours but is now back to normal.