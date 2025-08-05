Next Article
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali, 4 dead
A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, causing a flash flood that swept away about 50 hotels, houses, and shops.
At least four people have lost their lives, and around 60 are still missing or trapped under debris.
Rescue operations underway
Rescue teams—including the Army and disaster response forces—are working hard to reach survivors despite blocked roads and heavy debris.
This disaster is a stark reminder of how vulnerable hilly areas like Dharali are to extreme weather during monsoon season, especially since it's an important stop for Gangotri pilgrims.
The incident also highlights the urgent need for better early warning systems and disaster prep in these regions.