Rahul Gandhi to appear in defamation case against him tomorrow
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear in Chaibasa's MP-MLA Court, Jharkhand, on August 6, 2025.
He faces a defamation case for allegedly making negative remarks about former BJP president Amit Shah back in 2018—a complaint filed by Pratap Kumar, who says Gandhi tried to damage Shah's reputation.
Gandhi's court appearance postponed after HC stayed warrant
After skipping earlier court dates, Gandhi was hit with a non-bailable warrant in May 2025. He challenged it in the Jharkhand High Court, which paused the warrant and gave him more time—now he must show up on August 6.
Before heading to court, Gandhi will attend ex-Chief Minister Shibu Soren's funeral, then return to Delhi after his appearance.
The defamation case stays active until he appears as ordered.