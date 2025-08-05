Rahul Gandhi to appear in defamation case against him tomorrow

Gandhi's court appearance postponed after HC stayed warrant

After skipping earlier court dates, Gandhi was hit with a non-bailable warrant in May 2025. He challenged it in the Jharkhand High Court, which paused the warrant and gave him more time—now he must show up on August 6.

Before heading to court, Gandhi will attend ex-Chief Minister Shibu Soren's funeral, then return to Delhi after his appearance.

The defamation case stays active until he appears as ordered.