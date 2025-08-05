Next Article
Major nickel, copper, platinum group elements deposit found in Chhattisgarh
Big news from Chhattisgarh: Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) has uncovered a major deposit of nickel, copper, and platinum group elements in Mahasamund.
Announced on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, this discovery is set to boost India's push for self-reliance in tech and green energy materials.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called it a big step toward sustainable growth.
Vedanta's interest highlights area's potential
DGML now holds rights to explore a 30 sq km area packed with valuable minerals—think a 700-meter mineral-rich stretch going 300 meters deep.
Plus, nearby blocks have drawn interest from major players like Vedanta, turning Mahasamund into an emerging hotspot for critical resources.
This fits right into Chhattisgarh's plan to lead India's hunt for essential minerals.