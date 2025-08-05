Major nickel, copper, platinum group elements deposit found in Chhattisgarh

Vedanta's interest highlights area's potential

DGML now holds rights to explore a 30 sq km area packed with valuable minerals—think a 700-meter mineral-rich stretch going 300 meters deep.

Plus, nearby blocks have drawn interest from major players like Vedanta, turning Mahasamund into an emerging hotspot for critical resources.

This fits right into Chhattisgarh's plan to lead India's hunt for essential minerals.