Need income certificate in Delhi? You must have Aadhaar

Why the change?

If you're applying for student benefits or welfare schemes, this change affects you directly—Aadhaar is now your ticket in.

The goal is to cut down on fake claims and make sure help reaches the right people faster.

Not sure how it works? The city will run awareness campaigns so no one misses out just because they didn't know about the new rule.

Kids under 18 can use their Aadhaar enrolment ID plus a birth or school certificate instead, making things a bit easier for students too.