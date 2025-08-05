Need income certificate in Delhi? You must have Aadhaar
Starting now, you'll need to verify your Aadhaar to get an income certificate in Delhi.
The government just made this official under the Aadhaar Act, with approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
These certificates are a must-have for things like scholarships and health aid.
Why the change?
If you're applying for student benefits or welfare schemes, this change affects you directly—Aadhaar is now your ticket in.
The goal is to cut down on fake claims and make sure help reaches the right people faster.
Not sure how it works? The city will run awareness campaigns so no one misses out just because they didn't know about the new rule.
Kids under 18 can use their Aadhaar enrolment ID plus a birth or school certificate instead, making things a bit easier for students too.