Youth beaten up, pet dog killed over 'personal rivalry': Lucknow
On August 4, a 20-year-old named Prafuldeep Srivastava was attacked by a group of seven to eight people at a petrol pump in Rajajipuram, Lucknow.
He suffered serious head injuries after being hit with sticks and a metal rod.
Tragically, his two-month-old puppy Hickey also lost its life during the assault, which was caught on CCTV.
FIR filed, suspects booked
Srivastava has filed an FIR, saying the attack happened because of personal rivalry.
The police have booked several suspects—including Abhijeet Singh—under relevant sections for assault and animal cruelty.
Both the victim and attackers are around the same age and knew each other.
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage as they search for those involved.