Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro to launch on August 10

The line will have interchanges with other metro lines

The project kicked off in 2017 but hit major delays thanks to COVID-19 and supply chain snags, pushing costs up to ₹7,610 crore.

Now ready after safety checks in July, the line will start with three trains every 25 minutes—and more frequent rides are promised as more trains arrive.

With new interchanges at key metro lines, getting around Bengaluru should get a whole lot easier.