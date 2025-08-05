Next Article
Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro to launch on August 10
Bengaluru's long-awaited Yellow Line Metro is launching on August 10, with Prime Minister Modi doing the honors.
This 19km stretch links RV Road to Bommasandra, connecting hotspots like Silk Board Junction and Electronics City—so yes, traffic relief might actually be coming for the thousands who commute daily.
The line will have interchanges with other metro lines
The project kicked off in 2017 but hit major delays thanks to COVID-19 and supply chain snags, pushing costs up to ₹7,610 crore.
Now ready after safety checks in July, the line will start with three trains every 25 minutes—and more frequent rides are promised as more trains arrive.
With new interchanges at key metro lines, getting around Bengaluru should get a whole lot easier.