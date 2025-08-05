Next Article
Rajasthan: Free bus rides for women on Raksha Bandhan
Good news for women in Rajasthan—Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma just announced free rides on state-run busses for Raksha Bandhan (August 9) and the following day.
This doubles last year's offer, making it easier to celebrate with family and friends.
Which busses are included?
You can hop on any regular state roadways bus without paying a rupee, but AC, Volvo, and All India permit busses aren't part of the deal.
The move aims to make festive travel smoother and show support for women across the state.