IIT-Indore alum found dead in Gurugram apartment
Mohit Chauhan, a 26-year-old software engineer and IIT-Indore alum, was found dead in his Gurugram apartment on Tuesday.
His landlord called police after noticing something was off.
While officers suspect suicide, they're still looking into what happened—no note was found at the scene.
Engaged on June 26
Chauhan had recently gotten engaged on June 26 to a woman working with the Intelligence Bureau.
Originally from Jatauli village and employed at a multinational company, he was discovered hanging in his room.
Police have informed his family and are investigating further to understand what led to this loss.