Next Article
Forgetting to lower flag isn't crime, says Kerala HC
The Kerala High Court just clarified that forgetting to lower the national flag after sunset isn't automatically a crime.
This came up because an Angamaly municipality official was accused of leaving the flag up for almost two days after Independence Day back in 2015, leading to charges under laws meant to protect national honor.
HC draws line between honest mistakes, actual dishonor
Justice Kauser Edappagath made it clear: simply being careless with the flag doesn't mean you're disrespecting it—there has to be clear intent to insult.
The court's decision draws a line between honest mistakes and actual dishonor, making sure only those who truly mean harm face legal trouble in future cases.