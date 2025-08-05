Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Vaigai dam almost full, final flood warning issued
Tamil Nadu's Vaigai Dam is almost full after days of heavy rain, prompting officials to issue a third and final flood warning.
With water levels now at 69 feet (just shy of its 71-foot capacity), the dam is a lifeline for drinking water and farming across Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram.
Authorities start releasing extra water into river
To manage the rising water, authorities have started releasing extra water into the Vaigai River.
People living downstream are being told to stay alert and follow safety advice—like avoiding river crossings or swimming—since sudden releases could happen if rains keep up.
This is the latest in a series of alerts as rainfall continues to push the dam close to its limit.