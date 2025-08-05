Government blocks 4cr fake LPG connections to ensure fair subsidy

Linking with Aadhaar

To spot fakes, the government built a big database and pushed for Aadhaar linking—now 92% of active LPG users have their Aadhaar connected.

About two-thirds of Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries have even done biometric checks.

While there've been some hiccups with transactions, Minister Puri says they're focused on making the system stronger so only genuine consumers benefit.