Government blocks 4cr fake LPG connections to ensure fair subsidy
The government just blocked over 4 crore duplicate, fake, or inactive LPG connections to make sure only real users get the gas subsidy.
Announced by Petroleum Minister Hardeep S. Puri, this move is part of the PAHAL scheme—which sends subsidies straight to people's bank accounts and aims to keep things fair.
Linking with Aadhaar
To spot fakes, the government built a big database and pushed for Aadhaar linking—now 92% of active LPG users have their Aadhaar connected.
About two-thirds of Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries have even done biometric checks.
While there've been some hiccups with transactions, Minister Puri says they're focused on making the system stronger so only genuine consumers benefit.