Karnataka: Cases filed against 2 people over 'mass burial' posts

SIT is investigating the case

To get to the bottom of the alleged illegal burials, the Karnataka government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has already found skeletal remains at two locations, now being examined by forensic experts.

Exhumations picked up again on August 4 at a new site after a short break. Alongside this, the SIT is reviewing old Unnatural Death Reports from that era.

Social media cases are being handled separately to keep things calm—so far, no arrests over the online posts as investigations continue.