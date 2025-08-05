Karnataka: Cases filed against 2 people over 'mass burial' posts
Police in Belthangady, Karnataka, have registered cases against two X (formerly Twitter) users for sharing inflammatory posts about alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala village.
The accounts—"TA_backup_2nd" and "love_for_U_K @ secreat_boy_234"—were booked for hurting religious sentiments and inciting communal tension.
One post reportedly insulted Lord Manjunatha Swamy and connected him to claims of mass graves.
SIT is investigating the case
To get to the bottom of the alleged illegal burials, the Karnataka government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has already found skeletal remains at two locations, now being examined by forensic experts.
Exhumations picked up again on August 4 at a new site after a short break. Alongside this, the SIT is reviewing old Unnatural Death Reports from that era.
Social media cases are being handled separately to keep things calm—so far, no arrests over the online posts as investigations continue.