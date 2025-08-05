Pakistan fires at LoC in J&K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliates
On Tuesday, Pakistani troops fired without warning at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army acted quickly to calm the situation.
This is the latest in a string of flare-ups, even though both countries agreed to a ceasefire back in 2021.
Army's 'ShivShakti' operation on July 30
This incident came right after the Army's 'ShivShakti' operation on July 30, where they stopped two Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants from sneaking across the border—recovering weapons and gear in the process.
Earlier this July, forces also dealt with three militants linked to an April terror attack.
Ceasefire agreement and reality on ground
Despite that 2021 ceasefire deal, these clashes keep happening.
For young people following news from J&K, it's a reminder that tensions and security risks are still very real along the border.