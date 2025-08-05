UP floods: Yogi Adityanath promises ₹4 lakh relief for families
Uttar Pradesh is battling serious floods across 21 districts after heavy rain, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stepped in with support.
Families who lost loved ones will receive ₹4 lakh each from the Disaster Relief Fund.
The CM is personally visiting affected areas like Auraiya, while ministers have been sent out to manage relief work on the ground.
Relief work in full swing
Relief teams are distributing food, animal fodder, and dry kits to those stuck at home.
Health workers are giving anti-rabies and anti-snake venom shots where needed.
There's also housing help promised under a special scheme, plus ongoing surveys to check crop damage so farmers can get compensation too.
Over 1,250 boats and multiple disaster response teams are working around the clock to reach everyone in need.