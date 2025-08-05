Next Article
₹67,000cr boost for Army, Navy, Air Force
India just greenlit a massive ₹67,000cr upgrade for its Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The Defence Acquisition Council (led by Rajnath Singh) signed off on new tech and gear—think night vision sights for Army vehicles, smart unmanned boats for the Navy, and advanced mountain radars for Air Force surveillance.
The goal? Sharper eyes and faster response across the board.
Drones for all 3 forces
All three forces are set to get Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones to step up their surveillance game.
Key upgrades also include better missile systems and improved maintenance contracts for aircraft like the C-17s and C-130Js, plus support for the S-400 air defense system.
Basically: more reliable equipment means our armed forces stay ready when it counts.