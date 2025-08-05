Telangana CM leads protest in Delhi demanding 42% reservation
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leading a protest in Delhi, asking the President to approve state bills that would give Backward Classes (BC) 42% reservation in education, jobs, and local government.
Congress workers traveled from Telangana to join the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and plan to meet the President with their demands.
Protest aims to push for fairer representation
This protest is all about pushing for fairer representation: Telangana wants "Jitni Aabadi, Utna Hissedari" (equal share by population) for BC communities, based on recent caste survey data.
The state also hopes to change existing laws so BC quotas can go beyond the current 50% cap.
Congress leaders say delays from the central government are holding back these changes—so they're making some noise in Delhi to get things moving.