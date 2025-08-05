Next Article
40 people trapped in bonded labor at Andhra Pradesh factories
Forty people trapped in bonded labor at shrimp factories in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district have been rescued, thanks to a tip-off from officials in Chhattisgarh.
The group, which included several minors, had been brought from Odisha and Chhattisgarh and forced to work under harsh conditions until local authorities and volunteers stepped in on a Monday.
Legal action is now underway against the factory owners
District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria gave the rescued workers relief certificates that officially recognized the tough treatment they faced.
Officials say a middleman was behind their exploitation.
Legal action is now underway against the factory owners, and arrangements are being made to help everyone get home safely.