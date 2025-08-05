40 people trapped in bonded labor at Andhra Pradesh factories India Aug 05, 2025

Forty people trapped in bonded labor at shrimp factories in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district have been rescued, thanks to a tip-off from officials in Chhattisgarh.

The group, which included several minors, had been brought from Odisha and Chhattisgarh and forced to work under harsh conditions until local authorities and volunteers stepped in on a Monday.