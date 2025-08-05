J&K: LG Sinha distributes 158 government jobs to terror victims
In a major move, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed out 158 government job letters to families who lost loved ones to terrorism.
The event, held in Srinagar on the sixth anniversary of Article 370's abrogation, saw families from across north, central, and south Kashmir—including Baramulla—receive some long-awaited support.
Families have faced emotional, financial struggles
For years, these families have faced emotional loss and financial struggles after losing their main earners to militant attacks.
This initiative is part of a bigger push by the government to help victims' families rebuild their lives and bring more stability to the region.
As LG Sinha put it, this step is long overdue in delivering justice and hope for people who've sacrificed so much.
More job distributions are planned soon so that no eligible family is left behind.