Delhi experiences sticky humidity, no rain
Delhi hit a high of 32.7°C and a low of 25.8°C on Tuesday, with sticky humidity reaching 75% in the morning—even though there was no rain.
These muggy conditions are pretty standard for August.
What to expect tomorrow
Heads up if you're heading out: thunderstorms and rain are expected on Wednesday, with temps between 25°C and 34°C—classic monsoon weather for Delhi.
On the bright side, air quality is holding steady at "satisfactory," so breathing easy isn't off the table just yet.