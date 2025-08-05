Next Article
Jharkhand teen kills husband to be with boyfriend
A 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district has been arrested after her husband, Sarfraz Khan, was found dead in a forest on July 31.
Police say she lured him to the spot just weeks after their June wedding and, with help from her boyfriend, killed him and tried to hide his body.
Girl in remand home, search on for boyfriend
According to Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan, the girl planned the murder because she wanted to be with her boyfriend instead.
The investigation quickly pointed to her involvement; she's now in a remand home while police search for the missing boyfriend suspected of helping carry out the crime.