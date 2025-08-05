Gadkari announces new highway connecting Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a new highway that will connect Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.
This route aims to slash travel time—Mumbai to Pune could take just 90 minutes, and Pune to Bengaluru might drop to about five hours.
There's also a big investment of ₹50,000 crore planned for better roads in the Pune area.
What this means for road travel and economy
This isn't just about saving time on road trips. The new highway is set to make travel between three major cities way smoother—great news if you're into road trips or have family in any of these places.
Plus, with faster routes and better infrastructure, it could mean more job opportunities and economic growth for Maharashtra and Karnataka.
If all goes as planned (and once central approvals come through), the region could see world-class highways in the future.