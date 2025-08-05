Indian team shines at International Linguistics Olympiad, wins gold, bronze

Chennai's Vaageesan Surendran took home gold, while 12-year-old Advay Misra from Delhi grabbed bronze. Bengaluru's Nandagovind Anurag and Siripurapu Bhuvan earned honorable mentions. The squad was picked through India's Panini Linguistics Olympiad after two tough rounds and a training camp at IIIT-Hyderabad with Professor Parameswari Krishnamurthy guiding them.

What's the IOL all about?

The IOL is one of the top science olympiads where you solve tricky language puzzles using logic—no need to know any foreign languages.

India's big win this year shows just how sharp young minds here are getting when it comes to analytical thinking and problem-solving on a global stage.