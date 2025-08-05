Next Article
ATMs will keep dispensing ₹500 notes, confirms government in Parliament
Worried about not finding ₹500 notes at the ATM? No need!
The government just confirmed in Parliament that ₹500 notes will keep coming out of ATMs, alongside smaller ones like ₹100 and ₹200.
This move is part of RBI's push to make sure everyone has easy access to the cash they actually use.
RBI's directive to banks and ATM operators
To help people get change more easily, the RBI told banks and ATM operators on April 28 to stock up on ₹100 and ₹200 notes.
Their goal: by September 30, 2025, at least 75% of ATMs should offer these smaller denominations, jumping to 90% by March 2026.
So next time you hit the ATM, expect a better mix of notes!