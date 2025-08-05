ATMs will keep dispensing ₹500 notes, confirms government in Parliament India Aug 05, 2025

Worried about not finding ₹500 notes at the ATM? No need!

The government just confirmed in Parliament that ₹500 notes will keep coming out of ATMs, alongside smaller ones like ₹100 and ₹200.

This move is part of RBI's push to make sure everyone has easy access to the cash they actually use.