Uttarakhand flash flood sweeps away car, people inside
A sudden cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) triggered a flash flood on Tuesday, sweeping away a car with people inside and causing chaos along the Kheer Ganga River.
The dramatic incident was caught on video as locals watched helplessly, highlighting just how quickly things can turn dangerous during heavy rains.
CM Dhami calls situation 'sad and distressing'
About 150 Indian Army personnel rushed in for rescue efforts, joined by SDRF and NDRF teams working non-stop to help villagers and provide support.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the situation "extremely sad and distressing."
Authorities are urging everyone to keep away from riverbanks for now, as the region deals with serious damage from the floods.