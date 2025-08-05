Next Article
26/11 accused Rana seeks to hire private lawyer
Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed over 170 people, has asked to hire a private lawyer instead of sticking with legal aid.
Extradited from the US in April 2025, Rana is now in judicial custody and facing serious charges tied to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group.
NIA extends Rana's custody until August 13
On August 5, Delhi's Patiala House Court put off its decision on whether Rana can get his own lawyer—the verdict is expected August 7.
Meanwhile, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against him on July 9 and extended his custody until August 13.
Investigators say they've gathered strong evidence like voice and handwriting samples, though they claim Rana hasn't been very cooperative during questioning.