India to build deep-sea fishing fleet for high-value fish catch
India is rolling out a modern deep-sea fishing fleet to level up its seafood game and crack down on illegal fishing.
The plan? Head farther out beyond the usual 40-60 nautical miles and catch high-value fish.
It's all about tapping into new waters and boosting exports—India already ranks as the world's second-biggest fish producer.
Addressing concerns of small fishermen
The government says this move will use homegrown tech for sustainable fishing, but they're also keeping traditional fishing communities in mind.
Officials have promised to address concerns about how bigger boats might affect small fishermen's livelihoods.
The project is part of a bigger push in the Union Budget 2025-26 to make more fish available at home and send more abroad.