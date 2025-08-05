Explainer: Understanding no-fly list in context of recent passenger ban India Aug 05, 2025

Since 2020, 379 passengers have landed on India's no-fly list for causing trouble mid-flight—a number that shot up from just 10 bans in 2020 to a high of 110 in 2023.

The government uses this list to keep flights safe and peaceful, with bans ranging from three months to a minimum of two years or more without limit, depending on what happened.