Explainer: Understanding no-fly list in context of recent passenger ban
Since 2020, 379 passengers have landed on India's no-fly list for causing trouble mid-flight—a number that shot up from just 10 bans in 2020 to a high of 110 in 2023.
The government uses this list to keep flights safe and peaceful, with bans ranging from three months to a minimum of two years or more without limit, depending on what happened.
Significance of no-fly list
The no-fly list isn't just about punishment—it helps protect everyone onboard, including crew and fellow travelers.
There's also an appeal process so things stay fair: banned folks can challenge the decision within 60 days before a special committee.
With air travel booming in India, keeping flights disciplined matters more than ever.