Kerala: Heavy rains cause floods in Thrissur, roads submerged India Aug 05, 2025

Heavy rains on Monday left parts of Thrissur, Kerala, seriously flooded—think Saktan Nagar, M.G. Road, and the Aquatic complex line all underwater.

Many homes took a hit, with furniture and appliances ruined and some families needing to evacuate.

Roads in Chelakkara and Palappilly were also submerged, making it tough for people to get around.