Kerala: Heavy rains cause floods in Thrissur, roads submerged
Heavy rains on Monday left parts of Thrissur, Kerala, seriously flooded—think Saktan Nagar, M.G. Road, and the Aquatic complex line all underwater.
Many homes took a hit, with furniture and appliances ruined and some families needing to evacuate.
Roads in Chelakkara and Palappilly were also submerged, making it tough for people to get around.
Government takes immediate action
Traffic on the busy Thrissur-Shoranur Road came to a standstill, while fishing boats braved rough waters but made it back safely.
The government quickly set up 24/7 emergency helplines and relief camps; they even breached a canal near Ezhamkallu Church to help drain floodwater faster.
₹2 lakh was released for immediate relief efforts as teams work round-the-clock to clear blockages and support affected residents.